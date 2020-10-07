Insider Selling: LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) Major Shareholder Sells 16,332 Shares of Stock

LogicBio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:LOGC) major shareholder Bioscience Plc Arix sold 16,332 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total transaction of $139,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioscience Plc Arix also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 273,584 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $2,062,823.36.

On Thursday, September 24th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 38,514 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $293,861.82.

On Wednesday, August 12th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 1,335 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $11,734.65.

On Wednesday, July 29th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 2,709 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $23,785.02.

On Wednesday, July 22nd, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 22,651 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $203,859.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Bioscience Plc Arix sold 36,983 shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $342,092.75.

Shares of LogicBio Therapeutics stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.79 million, a PE ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 0.99. LogicBio Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.60 and a quick ratio of 9.60.

LogicBio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LOGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts anticipate that LogicBio Therapeutics Inc will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 837.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 114,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 10,428 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of LogicBio Therapeutics by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LOGC. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LogicBio Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LogicBio Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

LogicBio Therapeutics Company Profile

LogicBio Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on developing medicines to treat rare diseases in patients with unmet medical need using GeneRide technology platform. The GeneRide technology is designed to integrate corrective genes into a patient's genome to provide a therapeutic effect.

