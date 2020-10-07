Insider Selling: MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $32,270.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Ambra R. Roth sold 922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $32,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,491,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.24 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.74. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $44.69.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.3% in the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 89,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub raised MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.10.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

