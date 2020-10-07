Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells 987 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Julie Cooke sold 987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total value of $94,021.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,549 shares in the company, valued at $909,637.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $97.03 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 45.99 and a beta of 1.24.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 39.22% and a net margin of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 76.4% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 153.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $141.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

