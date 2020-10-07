Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Sells $40,200.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) EVP Christopher J. Progler sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $40,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,366.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $672.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.79. Photronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200 day moving average of $11.01.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $157.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Photronics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Photronics by 105.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Photronics by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Photronics by 6.6% during the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Photronics by 174.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Photronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells photomasks in Taiwan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks, which are high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits for use in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as that are used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel display substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, FPDs, and other types of electrical and optical components.

