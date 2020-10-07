Insider Selling: QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Sells 10,720 Shares of Stock

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 10,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $1,267,854.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,964.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $119.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.06. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $123.93.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 91.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $102.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.64.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 323,154 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $21,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,066 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 152.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,975 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 32,553 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.6% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.2% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 837,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $61,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,850 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Article: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.