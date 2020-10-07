Insider Selling: QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Sells 8,491 Shares of Stock

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $991,578.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of QCOM opened at $119.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $123.93.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 78.39% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 2nd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 91.55%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 605 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 616 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on QCOM. BidaskClub raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.64.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

