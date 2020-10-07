Insider Selling: Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) Insider Sells $41,353.20 in Stock

Retrophin Inc (NASDAQ:RTRX) insider Peter Heerma sold 2,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total transaction of $41,353.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Peter Heerma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 5th, Peter Heerma sold 2,188 shares of Retrophin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $42,337.80.

RTRX opened at $20.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 0.74. Retrophin Inc has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $21.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.38.

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.58). Retrophin had a negative net margin of 49.13% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $48.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Retrophin Inc will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BofA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Monday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Retrophin from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Retrophin in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA grew its position in shares of Retrophin by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 197,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Retrophin by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 386,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after buying an additional 82,746 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Retrophin by 1,075.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 45,197 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Retrophin during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,322,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Retrophin by 0.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 561,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,547 shares during the period.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

