Insider Selling: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) Director David Tokpay Kong sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.86, for a total value of C$69,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,350,820.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 8th, David Tokpay Kong sold 8,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.52, for a total value of C$84,160.00.

On Tuesday, August 25th, David Tokpay Kong sold 2,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.82, for a total value of C$19,640.00.

On Thursday, August 20th, David Tokpay Kong sold 4,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.28, for a total value of C$41,120.00.

Shares of TSE SVM opened at C$9.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.28. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.58. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.12 and a twelve month high of C$11.62.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) (TSE:SVM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$64.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$61.86 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) from C$6.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (SVM.TO) Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

