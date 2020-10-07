Insider Selling: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Director Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Director George Leslie Brack sold 2,500 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$65.41, for a total transaction of C$163,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$787,970.18.

Shares of WPM stock opened at C$62.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 80.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$67.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$59.09. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$26.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.69.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$343.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$282.94 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.5193001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 27th were paid a $0.134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 26th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$55.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 20th. CSFB lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$57.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

