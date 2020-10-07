Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($1.21) Per Share

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Insmed in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 30th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Schwartz now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.21) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.15). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Insmed’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS.

Get Insmed alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Insmed from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub downgraded Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

INSM opened at $33.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.65. Insmed has a 1 year low of $12.09 and a 1 year high of $35.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 8.98 and a quick ratio of 8.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.51 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 82.15% and a negative net margin of 147.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Insmed by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,201 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Insmed by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Insmed by 25.0% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter.

In other Insmed news, insider John Soriano sold 52,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $1,576,473.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,283.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 4,465 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $128,592.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,537.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,665. 4.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.