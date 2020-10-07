Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Receives $57.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.75.

Several research firms have issued reports on IART. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st.

Shares of IART stock opened at $48.81 on Friday. Integra Lifesciences has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,627.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.23. Integra Lifesciences had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 13.64%. The firm had revenue of $258.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Glenn Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total value of $261,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,398,879.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $9,394,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at $473,983,898.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IART. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,153,999 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $408,908,000 after purchasing an additional 33,046 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 2.2% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,199,220 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $276,919,000 after purchasing an additional 132,560 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,200,940 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $232,326,000 after purchasing an additional 34,180 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 126.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,038,036 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $46,370,000 after purchasing an additional 579,159 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,206 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $39,362,000 after purchasing an additional 35,667 shares during the period. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

