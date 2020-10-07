Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 119.5% during the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. FAI Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 390.4% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,491 shares of company stock worth $365,878. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.15.

Shares of INTC opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.34. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $218.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

