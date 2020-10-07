Intercontinental Exchange Inc Forecasted to Post Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report released on Tuesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.23.

ICE stock opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $106.99. The stock has a market cap of $54.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.68 and its 200 day moving average is $93.96.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 38,026 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.33, for a total value of $3,739,096.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,428,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,510,816.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 39,800 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $4,193,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,575,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,086 shares of company stock valued at $19,231,727 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,644,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $791,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,983 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,400,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $769,519,000 after acquiring an additional 425,510 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,197,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,894,000 after acquiring an additional 86,261 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 14.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,618,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,421,000 after acquiring an additional 822,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,998,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,412,000 after acquiring an additional 501,543 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

