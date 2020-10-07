INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Lowered to “Underperform” at Bank of America

INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on IKTSY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS IKTSY opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.76. INTERTEK GRP PL/ADR has a 52 week low of $46.63 and a 52 week high of $80.95.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

