Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) Receives €2.10 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (BIT:ISP) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €2.09 ($2.46).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €2.40 ($2.82) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €2.22 ($2.61) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €1.50 ($1.76) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.15 ($2.53) target price on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Intesa Sanpaolo has a one year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a one year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various banking products and services. It operates through Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

