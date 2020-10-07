Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $400.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their prior target price of $315.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 22.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $351.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Intuit from $308.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuit from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $325.38 on Monday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $187.68 and a 12-month high of $360.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.19. The company has a market capitalization of $85.19 billion, a PE ratio of 47.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.79% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total value of $6,420,553.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,212,499.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total value of $55,740,440.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 244,742 shares of company stock valued at $83,471,109. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,085,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,837,643,000 after purchasing an additional 916,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intuit by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,974,425 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $880,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,720 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Intuit by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,509,000 after purchasing an additional 66,772 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,418,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $556,244,000 after purchasing an additional 97,566 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Intuit by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,794,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,126,000 after purchasing an additional 78,893 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

