Investec Group (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Investec Group (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

HNTIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America upgraded Investec Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Investec Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Investec Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Investec Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Investec Group has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Investec Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:HNTIF opened at $1.62 on Wednesday. Investec Group has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $5.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.39.

About Investec Group

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and equipment for the upstream energy industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and accessories; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

Further Reading: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Investec Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investec Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.