Iovance Biotherapeutics’ (IOVA) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) in a report published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $43.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.91.

IOVA stock opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,228,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $335,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,259 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.2% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 11,809,494 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,170,000 after acquiring an additional 139,437 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 19.8% in the second quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,645,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,408,000 after buying an additional 1,096,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,659,000 after buying an additional 73,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 56.0% in the second quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,724,976 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,251,000 after buying an additional 1,337,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

