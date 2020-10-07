Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $29.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $49.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.91.

NASDAQ:IOVA opened at $28.10 on Tuesday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $41.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in the second quarter worth $110,000. 95.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

