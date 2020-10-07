Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Invests $224,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 134.6% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 261.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 76 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 59.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $58,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $565.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Argus started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $775.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BofA Securities downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $725.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $684.82.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.71, for a total value of $1,207,278.00. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $723.73, for a total value of $723,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,023,938.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,880 shares of company stock worth $20,504,788 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $699.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.80 billion, a PE ratio of 73.50, a PEG ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.94. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $778.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $700.08 and its 200 day moving average is $597.64.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $852.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.15 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 26.07%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

