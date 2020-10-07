Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 420 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Adobe by 3.5% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 91,987 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $29,274,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in Adobe by 11.3% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in Adobe by 443.1% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 77,745 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after buying an additional 63,431 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Adobe by 43.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmignac Gestion lifted its position in Adobe by 119.8% during the first quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 3,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $430.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and set a $562.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $500.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. DZ Bank raised shares of Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $570.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.63.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.68, for a total value of $4,326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.53, for a total transaction of $1,181,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,922,311.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,986 shares of company stock valued at $38,336,132 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock opened at $478.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $485.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

