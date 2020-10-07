iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,495 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $7,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 78,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $920,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 249,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,362,000.

MBB stock opened at $110.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.54. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $104.79 and a 52-week high of $111.31.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

