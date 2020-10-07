iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Shares Sold by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF were worth $835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $532,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 7,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 35.3% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

SUB opened at $107.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $108.08 and its 200-day moving average is $107.29. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $108.56.

About iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

