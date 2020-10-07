iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.78. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $110.12 and a 12-month high of $112.99.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

