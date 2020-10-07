iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 679 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 438,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,782,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 81,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $47.52 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.50.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.