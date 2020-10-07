IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) Trading 5% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) shares were up 5% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $50.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. IT Tech Packaging traded as high as $45.25 and last traded at $45.23. Approximately 562,823 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the average daily volume of 168,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.06.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on IT Tech Packaging from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on IT Tech Packaging from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on IT Tech Packaging from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on IT Tech Packaging from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on IT Tech Packaging from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.43.

IT Tech Packaging (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $803.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.00 million.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This is a boost from IT Tech Packaging’s previous dividend of $0.19.

IT Tech Packaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

