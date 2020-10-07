J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

J Sainsbury (OTCMKTS:JSAIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J Sainsbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS JSAIY opened at $10.14 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. J Sainsbury has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $12.32.

J Sainsbury Company Profile

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

