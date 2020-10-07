Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Jabil from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jabil from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Jabil from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.11.

Get Jabil alerts:

JBL opened at $34.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 102.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.57. Jabil has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $44.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 5.25%. Jabil’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,240,405. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 43.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 200,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after purchasing an additional 60,588 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $946,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 31,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Jabil by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,799,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,233,000 after acquiring an additional 25,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Jabil by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 34,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jabil (JBL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.