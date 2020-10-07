Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche Holdings AG Basel’s FY2021 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on RHHBY. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Roche Holdings AG Basel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

OTCMKTS:RHHBY opened at $42.93 on Monday. Roche Holdings AG Basel has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $294.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,041,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 852,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,970,000 after buying an additional 54,187 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 660,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,590,000 after buying an additional 22,699 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 365,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,817,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roche Holdings AG Basel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,365,000. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roche Holdings AG Basel

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

