Jefferies Financial Group Lowers CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) to Hold

CARLSBERG AS/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a report on Friday, August 14th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CARLSBERG AS/S in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CARLSBERG AS/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CARLSBERG AS/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS CABGY opened at $27.46 on Wednesday. CARLSBERG AS/S has a fifty-two week low of $18.49 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Carlsberg A/S produces and sells beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. The company provides craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beers; and soft drinks. It offers its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Baltika, Tuborg, birell, Ringnes, and other local brand names.

