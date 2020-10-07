Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on JELD. BofA Securities raised shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Benchmark cut shares of Jeld-Wen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.82.

JELD opened at $25.46 on Monday. Jeld-Wen has a one year low of $6.06 and a one year high of $27.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 2.71.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.29. Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $992.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Jeld-Wen’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jeld-Wen will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jeld-Wen in the first quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 75.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 13.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 1,116.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Jeld-Wen by 1,750.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 12,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

