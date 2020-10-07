Jenoptik (JEN) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Jenoptik (ETR: JEN):

9/28/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €30.00 ($35.29) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/25/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €29.50 ($34.71) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/16/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €29.00 ($34.12) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €23.00 ($27.06) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/12/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €28.00 ($32.94) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €25.00 ($29.41) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/10/2020 – Jenoptik was given a new €21.00 ($24.71) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

JEN opened at €23.44 ($27.58) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €22.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is €20.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.81. Jenoptik AG has a 1-year low of €12.99 ($15.28) and a 1-year high of €29.36 ($34.54). The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 24.88.

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Jenoptik AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jenoptik AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.