JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Receives $14.18 Average PT from Analysts

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.27.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

JBLU opened at $11.51 on Friday. JetBlue Airways has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.99 and a beta of 1.44.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $215.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.51 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 89.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 8,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total transaction of $90,901.29. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,965.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Easwaran Sundaram sold 31,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.93, for a total value of $411,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,959.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 158.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 42.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 22.0% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 274.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,444 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.