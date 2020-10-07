Jonathan Murphy Purchases 192 Shares of Assura PLC (LON:AGR) Stock

Assura PLC (LON:AGR) insider Jonathan Murphy bought 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £147.84 ($193.18).

Jonathan Murphy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 24th, Jonathan Murphy sold 319,713 shares of Assura stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £252,573.27 ($330,031.71).

LON:AGR opened at GBX 76.80 ($1.00) on Wednesday. Assura PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 62.20 ($0.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 88 ($1.15). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 79.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 78.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.04.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Assura’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AGR. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Assura in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Assura currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 80.29 ($1.05).

Assura Company Profile

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create innovative property solutions in order to facilitate delivery of high-quality patient care in the community.

