JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $33.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) had its target price upped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Carrier Global from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrier Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.38.

Shares of Carrier Global stock opened at $31.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $32.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARR. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,062,136,000. Davis Selected Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $679,387,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $243,966,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Carrier Global during the second quarter worth $222,784,000. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter worth $199,440,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

