JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dover (NYSE:DOV) Price Target to $130.00

Dover (NYSE:DOV) had its target price hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dover from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

DOV stock opened at $110.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.01. Dover has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $120.26.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.20. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,557,000 after buying an additional 17,792 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 634.5% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,070 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dover by 10.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 573,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,389,000 after purchasing an additional 52,648 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 282,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,283,000 after purchasing an additional 61,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 425.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 9,928 shares in the last quarter. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

