JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target to $45.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $38.00 to $45.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $41.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.54. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Donofrio sold 38,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,609,711.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,224,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Stief sold 61,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $2,387,668.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,424,862.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCI. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 625.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 82.4% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. AIA Investment Management Private Ltd bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

