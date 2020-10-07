JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Price Target to $198.00

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) had its target price upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.64% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $166.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $163.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $150.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.61.

Shares of HON stock opened at $166.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International has a 1-year low of $101.08 and a 1-year high of $184.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.54.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.95, for a total value of $3,279,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,900,994.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charter Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 26,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $2,323,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 707,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,654,000 after acquiring an additional 12,788 shares in the last quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,724,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 19.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,435,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $593,495,000 after acquiring an additional 714,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

