JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They presently have a GBX 530 ($6.93) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 2.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EZJ. HSBC set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Davy Research raised shares of easyJet to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 752 ($9.83) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 870.17 ($11.37).

easyJet stock opened at GBX 541.40 ($7.07) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.47. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 563.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 615.37.

In other news, insider Charles Gurassa acquired 90,241 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24) per share, for a total transaction of £499,935.14 ($653,253.81). Also, insider Julie Southern acquired 1,771 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 561 ($7.33) per share, with a total value of £9,935.31 ($12,982.24). In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 92,085 shares of company stock valued at $51,031,651.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

