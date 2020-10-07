Kenneth Stillwell Sells 1,000 Shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $123,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,089.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Kenneth Stillwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 2nd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 2,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $266,740.00.

On Thursday, July 30th, Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.58, for a total value of $343,740.00.

On Monday, August 3rd, Kenneth Stillwell sold 3,000 shares of Pegasystems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $352,590.00.

Pegasystems stock opened at $128.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.45. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of -135.01 and a beta of 1.26.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 16.83% and a negative net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $227.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Pegasystems’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is -9.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 38,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,223 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 15,061 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,418,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,166,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Pegasystems from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Pegasystems from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.42.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

