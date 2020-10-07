KeyCorp Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Worthington Industries in a research report issued on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.55.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The business had revenue of $702.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Worthington Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE:WOR opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $79,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,588,136.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 16.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 50,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,639,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 109,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 51.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.