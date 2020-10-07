KeyCorp Comments on Actuant Corporation’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Actuant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 30th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Actuant’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.05).

Several other research firms have also commented on EPAC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Actuant in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Actuant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.13.

NASDAQ:EPAC opened at $19.36 on Monday. Actuant has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $27.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $18.30.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 1st.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Actuant by 20.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Actuant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Actuant by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Actuant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $419,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Actuant by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 9,143 shares during the last quarter.

About Actuant

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

