KeyCorp Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Cable One in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $11.96 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $11.66. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q2 2021 earnings at $11.68 EPS.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $10.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.82 by $1.81. Cable One had a return on equity of 24.87% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cable One from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Cable One has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,849.14.

Shares of NYSE:CABO opened at $1,845.04 on Monday. Cable One has a 52-week low of $1,031.39 and a 52-week high of $2,044.41. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,815.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,771.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47.

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 1,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,900.21, for a total value of $2,607,088.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,954,337.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 321 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,701.22, for a total transaction of $546,091.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,385.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,677 shares of company stock worth $4,983,077 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Cable One by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in Cable One by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Cable One by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

