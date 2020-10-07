Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Hits New 1-Year High at $302.20

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 302.20 ($3.95) and last traded at GBX 301.80 ($3.94), with a volume of 1889279 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 296.40 ($3.87).

KGF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Kingfisher to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 222 ($2.90) to GBX 271 ($3.54) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kingfisher from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 270 ($3.53) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 254 ($3.32).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 279.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 209.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 40.60.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

