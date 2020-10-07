Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note issued on Thursday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke DSM’s FY2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.02). Koninklijke DSM had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Main First Bank raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke DSM in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Koninklijke DSM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDSMY opened at $41.30 on Monday. Koninklijke DSM has a twelve month low of $22.86 and a twelve month high of $43.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Koninklijke DSM N.V., a science-based company, engages in nutrition, health, and materials businesses in the Netherlands, North America, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Switzerland, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally.. The company operates through Nutrition, Materials, and Innovation Center segments.

