Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK) Insider Acquires £9,000 in Stock

Kromek Group PLC (LON:KMK) insider Peter Williams acquired 100,000 shares of Kromek Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £9,000 ($11,760.09).

KMK stock opened at GBX 9.50 ($0.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89. Kromek Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 7.66 ($0.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 28 ($0.37). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

Get Kromek Group alerts:

Kromek Group Company Profile

Kromek Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells radiation detection products for applications in the medical, nuclear, and security screening markets worldwide. Its solutions provide high resolution information on material composition and structure to enable the identification of cancerous tissues and hazardous materials, as well as for the analysis of radioactive materials.

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kromek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kromek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.