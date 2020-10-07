KT (NYSE:KT) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KT Corporation provides telecommunication services. Its services include mobile telecommunications services, telephone services, fixed-line and VoIP telephone services. The Company also provides interconnection services to other telecommunications companies, broadband Internet access services and other Internet-related services. It also offers information technology and network services, including consulting, designing, building, and maintaining of systems and communication networks. KT Corporation, formerly known as Korea Telecom Corp., is headquartered in Sungnam, South Korea. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on KT. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on KT in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded KT from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.55.

Shares of KT opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.79. KT has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of KT by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KT in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of KT by 580.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,903 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,888 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of KT in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 28.84% of the company’s stock.

About KT

KT Corporation provides telecommunications services in Korea and internationally. The company offers local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance fixed-line and voice over Internet protocol fixed-line telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services, including IPTV services; and data communication services, such as leased line and broadband Internet connection services to institutional customers.

