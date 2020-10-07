Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

KRUS has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Kura Sushi USA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.29.

KRUS stock opened at $14.38 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.18. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.30). Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $2.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the second quarter valued at about $169,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 3,121.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 14,795 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 125.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Kura Sushi USA by 4,968.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 46,801 shares during the last quarter. 35.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates revolving sushi bar restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine and a revolving sushi service model. As of April 1, 2019, it operated 21 restaurants in California, Texas, Georgia, and Illinois. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

