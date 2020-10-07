Kwmg LLC Acquires 3,861 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 17.3% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 28,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 21.1% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,998,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,289,000 after buying an additional 348,000 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 684,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,165,000 after buying an additional 29,093 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,321,000 after buying an additional 84,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter worth about $3,008,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.81.

In related news, Director P.W. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.32 per share, with a total value of $233,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $21.56. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. The company offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

