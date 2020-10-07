Kwmg LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $2,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in AFLAC by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,619,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,484,000 after buying an additional 100,494 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 15.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 320,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,982,000 after purchasing an additional 42,470 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 11.8% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 227,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,197,000 after purchasing an additional 24,047 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 31.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 786,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,914,000 after purchasing an additional 188,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 4.8% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 76,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on AFLAC from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

NYSE:AFL opened at $37.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.92. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $55.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd acquired 1,000 shares of AFLAC stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,540 shares in the company, valued at $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

